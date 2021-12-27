Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $65,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $97,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.84. 14,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

