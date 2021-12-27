Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 66,622 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,622 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 398,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,858,688. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $331.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

