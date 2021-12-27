Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $32,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 18.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $67,116,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.05. 5,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

