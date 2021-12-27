Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $39,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $366.15 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $368.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

