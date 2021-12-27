Raymond James & Associates Buys 83,027 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,397,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,212,000 after buying an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 119,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 178.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 785,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 503,310 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

