Raymond James & Associates Has $37.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 113,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $106.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

