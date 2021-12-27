Raymond James & Associates Has $43.98 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $43,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,748.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,746.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,752.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.