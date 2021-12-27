Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $35,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $327.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

