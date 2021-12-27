Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,738 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $42,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $264.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day moving average is $254.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.