Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.35 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

