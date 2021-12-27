Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $21.92 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $245.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

