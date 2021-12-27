Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

