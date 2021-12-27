Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 325,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,925,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,188,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,312,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,017,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $72.60 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22.

