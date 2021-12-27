Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,878,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 902,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

