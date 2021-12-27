Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,058 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $25,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,607,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $108.20 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.