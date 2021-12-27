Raymond James Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $134.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.73.

ABT opened at $139.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

