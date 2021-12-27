Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $33.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $180,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,861 shares of company stock valued at $946,945 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 2,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,266. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

