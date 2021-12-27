ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.34 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.34 million and $77,732.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

