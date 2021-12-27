Refinable 24-Hour Volume Reaches $567,315.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Refinable has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $567,315.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00062969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.20 or 0.07911887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,587.27 or 0.99836802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00053803 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.