Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Trimmed by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

