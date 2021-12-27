Request Price Hits $0.40 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Request has a total market cap of $400.12 million and $24.59 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

