Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.05

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 19674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

