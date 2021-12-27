Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

