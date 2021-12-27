Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 243,406 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,406 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

