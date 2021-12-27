Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $356.53 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.00 and a 200 day moving average of $394.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

