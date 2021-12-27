Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $155.28 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.