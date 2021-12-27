Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 231,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $6,865,277. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

PGR stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

