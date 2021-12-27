Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,895 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $479.51 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $485.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average of $395.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

