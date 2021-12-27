Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 404 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordson were worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $253.66 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

