Reviewing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rivian and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A XPeng $895.68 million 41.34 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -55.53

XPeng has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rivian and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 10 0 2.71 XPeng 0 1 8 0 2.89

Rivian presently has a consensus target price of 134.64, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $58.30, indicating a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Rivian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rivian is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75%

Summary

Rivian beats XPeng on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

