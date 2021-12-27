Revolution Populi (RVP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $141,008.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $37.71 million and $141,008.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00046111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.