Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

