Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 497 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $225.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

