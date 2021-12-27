Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 10,055 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $112.42.

