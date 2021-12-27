Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 31 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $399.00 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

