Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.