Rocket Vault Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00062743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.12 or 0.07903863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,404.25 or 1.00167705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

