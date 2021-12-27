Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Decreased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group comprises about 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $47,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 457,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

