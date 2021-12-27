Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of SARTF opened at $530.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.45. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

