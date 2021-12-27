Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have commented on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of SARTF opened at $530.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.45. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
