Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of SHLAF stock remained flat at $$250.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.08. Schindler has a 12-month low of $250.79 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

