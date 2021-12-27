Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Greystone Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 5.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,148,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 188,206 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 110,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 170,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,925.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.