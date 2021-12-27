Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Greystone Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 5.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,148,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 188,206 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 90.8% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 110,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 170,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,925.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

