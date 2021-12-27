Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post sales of $562.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.90 million and the lowest is $557.00 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of SGMS traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,887. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

