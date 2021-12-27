Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on January 6th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SSIF opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.48. Secured Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

