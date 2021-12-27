Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on January 6th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SSIF opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.48. Secured Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
