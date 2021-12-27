Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701,935 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.60% of Conduent worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

