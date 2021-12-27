Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $30.16 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 46,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $153.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

