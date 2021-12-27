Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 311,072 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 120,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

DOC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

