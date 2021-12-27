Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $27,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

