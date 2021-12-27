Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 36,809 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.66 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

