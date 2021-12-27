Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 807 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $561.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $566.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

