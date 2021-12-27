Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of PFE opened at $58.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

